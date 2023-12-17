How do I get the $1.99 Peacock deal?

How to Score the $1.99 Peacock Deal: A Limited-Time Streaming Sensation

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Among the many options available, Peacock has emerged as a popular choice, boasting a diverse library of shows, movies, and exclusive originals. And now, for a limited time, you can snag a fantastic deal to access all that Peacock has to offer for just $1.99. Here’s everything you need to know to get in on this streaming sensation.

What is the $1.99 Peacock deal?

The $1.99 Peacock deal is a promotional offer that allows new subscribers to access Peacock Premium, the streaming service’s ad-supported tier, for just $1.99 per month for the first four months. This represents a significant discount from the regular price of $4.99 per month.

How can I get the $1.99 Peacock deal?

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, simply visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device. During the sign-up process, select the Premium tier and enter the promo code provided. Remember, this deal is exclusively available to new subscribers.

FAQ:

1. Can I access all Peacock content with the $1.99 deal?

Yes, with the $1.99 Peacock deal, you will have access to Peacock Premium, which includes a vast library of shows, movies, live sports, and exclusive originals. However, please note that some content may still require an additional subscription or purchase.

2. Is the $1.99 deal available in my country?

The $1.99 Peacock deal is currently available to customers in the United States only. Peacock has plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

3. What happens after the first four months?

After the initial four-month period, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular price of $4.99 per month unless you choose to cancel.

4. Can I upgrade to the ad-free tier with this deal?

Unfortunately, the $1.99 Peacock deal is only applicable to the ad-supported Premium tier. If you wish to upgrade to the ad-free tier, you will need to pay the regular price of $9.99 per month.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a vast selection of entertainment at a fraction of the cost. Grab the $1.99 Peacock deal today and immerse yourself in a world of captivating content.