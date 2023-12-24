How do I get rid of cable TV and keep internet?

Breaking Free: Cutting the Cord on Cable TV while Keeping Your Internet

In an era of rapidly evolving technology and streaming services, many individuals are seeking alternatives to traditional cable TV. The desire for more flexibility, cost savings, and personalized content has led to a surge in cord-cutting. But how exactly can one bid farewell to cable TV while still retaining a reliable internet connection? Here, we provide a comprehensive guide to help you navigate this transition smoothly.

Step 1: Evaluate Your Internet Needs

Before making any changes, it’s crucial to assess your internet requirements. Consider factors such as the number of devices connected simultaneously, the desired internet speed, and any specific online activities that demand a stable connection. This evaluation will help you choose the most suitable internet plan for your needs.

Step 2: Research Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Once you have a clear understanding of your internet needs, it’s time to explore the available ISPs in your area. Compare their plans, prices, and customer reviews to find the best fit. Common types of internet connections include cable, fiber-optic, DSL, and satellite. Each has its own advantages and limitations, so choose wisely.

Step 3: Select a Streaming Service

With cable TV out of the picture, streaming services become your new best friend. Popular options like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ offer a vast array of movies, TV shows, and original content. Research the available streaming platforms, their subscription fees, and the content they offer to find the ones that align with your viewing preferences.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use my existing TV to stream content?

A: Yes, you can! If your TV has a built-in smart feature or supports streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire Stick, you can easily access streaming services directly on your television.

Q: Will I miss out on live TV and sports?

A: Not necessarily. Many streaming services now offer live TV options, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV. These services provide access to live channels, including sports networks, so you can still enjoy your favorite games and events.

Q: Will cutting the cord save me money?

A: In most cases, yes. Cable TV subscriptions can be costly, while streaming services generally offer more affordable options. However, keep in mind that additional costs may arise if you opt for multiple streaming subscriptions or higher-speed internet plans.

By following these steps and considering the FAQs, you can successfully bid farewell to cable TV while retaining a reliable internet connection. Embrace the freedom of streaming services and tailor your entertainment experience to your preferences, all while saving money in the process.