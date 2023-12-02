How do I get rid of Animoto watermark for free?

How to Remove the Animoto Watermark: A Free Solution

Are you tired of seeing that pesky Animoto watermark on your videos? Well, you’re not alone. Many users have been searching for a way to remove it without having to pay for a premium subscription. Luckily, we have found a solution that allows you to get rid of the Animoto watermark for free!

What is Animoto?

Animoto is a popular online video creation platform that allows users to easily create professional-looking videos using their own photos, videos, and music. However, the free version of Animoto includes a watermark on all videos, which can be quite frustrating for those looking to share their creations without any branding.

How to Remove the Animoto Watermark

To remove the Animoto watermark for free, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Animoto website and sign in to your account.

2. Select the video you want to remove the watermark from.

3. Click on the “Edit” button to open the video editor.

4. In the editor, click on the “Settings” tab.

5. Scroll down to the “Watermark” section.

6. Toggle off the “Show Animoto logo” option.

7. Click on the “Save” button to apply the changes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will removing the Animoto watermark violate any terms of service?

A: No, removing the watermark using the method mentioned above does not violate Animoto’s terms of service. It is a legitimate feature provided the platform.

Q: Can I remove the watermark from multiple videos?

A: Yes, you can remove the watermark from multiple videos using the same method. Simply follow the steps for each video you want to edit.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of times I can remove the watermark?

A: No, there is no limit to the number of times you can remove the watermark. You can do it as many times as you want for different videos.

Q: Are there any other free alternatives to Animoto?

A: Yes, there are several free video editing software options available online, such as Shotcut, OpenShot, and Lightworks. These tools offer similar features to Animoto without any watermarks.

Now that you know how to remove the Animoto watermark for free, you can confidently share your videos without any unwanted branding. Enjoy creating and sharing your videos hassle-free!