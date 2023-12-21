How do I get regular TV on Roku?

How to Access Regular TV Channels on Roku: A Comprehensive Guide

In today’s digital age, streaming devices have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at our fingertips. Roku, one of the leading streaming platforms, provides users with access to an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, many people wonder if it’s possible to watch regular TV channels on Roku. The answer is yes! In this article, we will guide you through the process of accessing regular TV channels on your Roku device.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

To begin, ensure that your Roku device is properly set up and connected to your TV and the internet. Follow the instructions provided with your Roku device to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Install a Live TV streaming service

Roku offers a variety of live TV streaming services that allow you to watch regular TV channels. Some popular options include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. These services provide access to a wide range of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Step 3: Subscribe to a Live TV streaming service

Once you have chosen a live TV streaming service, you will need to subscribe to it. Each service has its own subscription plans and pricing options. Select the plan that best suits your needs and follow the instructions to complete the subscription process.

Step 4: Accessing regular TV channels

After subscribing to a live TV streaming service, you can access regular TV channels on your Roku device. Simply launch the streaming service app from your Roku home screen and navigate to the “Live TV” or “Channels” section. Here, you will find a list of available channels that you can browse and select to start watching.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch regular TV channels on Roku for free?

A: While Roku offers a wide range of free channels, accessing regular TV channels usually requires a subscription to a live TV streaming service.

Q: Are there any additional fees for watching regular TV channels on Roku?

A: Yes, live TV streaming services typically require a monthly subscription fee. Additionally, some services may offer add-ons or premium channels for an extra cost.

Q: Can I record shows while watching regular TV channels on Roku?

A: Yes, many live TV streaming services offer cloud DVR functionality, allowing you to record and save your favorite shows for later viewing.

In conclusion, Roku provides a convenient way to access regular TV channels through various live TV streaming services. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can enjoy a wide range of channels and never miss your favorite shows again. Happy streaming!