How do I get Premier League on Amazon Prime?

How to Stream Premier League Matches on Amazon Prime: A Comprehensive Guide

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to stream Premier League matches, offering football fans an exciting new way to enjoy their favorite sport. With this development, avid supporters can now catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes. If you’re wondering how to access Premier League games on Amazon Prime, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide.

Step 1: Subscribe to Amazon Prime

To begin streaming Premier League matches on Amazon Prime, you’ll need an active subscription to the service. Amazon Prime offers a range of benefits, including free shipping, access to exclusive TV shows and movies, and now, live sports coverage. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a subscription on the Amazon website.

Step 2: Download the Amazon Prime Video App

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, download the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. This app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Install the app and sign in using your Amazon Prime credentials.

Step 3: Access Premier League Matches

With the Amazon Prime Video app installed and logged in, you can now access Premier League matches. Simply navigate to the “Sports” section or search for “Premier League” in the app’s search bar. From there, you’ll be able to browse upcoming fixtures, watch live games, and catch up on any matches you may have missed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does it cost to stream Premier League matches on Amazon Prime?

A: Streaming Premier League matches on Amazon Prime is included in your Amazon Prime subscription, so there are no additional costs.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to stream on multiple devices at the same time, so you can enjoy the games on different screens within your household.

Q: Are all Premier League matches available on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime has secured the rights to a significant number of Premier League matches, not all games will be available on the platform. Some matches will still be broadcasted other networks.

Q: Can I watch Premier League matches on-demand?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows you to watch Premier League matches on-demand, so you can catch up on games at your convenience.

With Amazon Prime now offering Premier League coverage, football enthusiasts have even more options to enjoy their beloved sport. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to stream live matches and never miss a moment of the action. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams!