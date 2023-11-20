How do I get Peacock for free?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, and live sports. While it does have a paid subscription option, many users wonder if there is a way to access Peacock for free. In this article, we will explore different methods to enjoy Peacock’s content without spending a dime.

Method 1: Peacock Free

Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content with ads. By signing up for a Peacock Free account, you can enjoy a variety of shows, movies, and even some live sports events. Although this option includes advertisements, it is a great way to explore Peacock’s offerings without any cost.

Method 2: Peacock Premium Trials

Peacock also provides a 7-day free trial for its premium subscription, Peacock Premium. This option grants you access to a larger library of content, including exclusive originals and live sports coverage. To take advantage of this trial, simply sign up for a Peacock Premium account and enjoy a week of ad-free streaming.

Method 3: Peacock through Xfinity

If you are an Xfinity customer, you may be eligible for Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Xfinity Flex customers can access Peacock Premium for free, while Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers with Xfinity Internet can enjoy Peacock Premium Plus, which removes ads, at no extra charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Peacock for free?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content with ads.

Q: How long is the Peacock Premium trial?

A: The Peacock Premium trial lasts for 7 days, during which you can enjoy ad-free streaming.

Q: Can I get Peacock Premium for free through Xfinity?

A: Yes, Xfinity customers may be eligible for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus at no additional cost, depending on their subscription.

In conclusion, there are several ways to access Peacock for free, including the Peacock Free tier, the Peacock Premium trial, and potential benefits for Xfinity customers. Whether you choose to explore the free content or take advantage of the trial, Peacock offers a range of options to enjoy its streaming service without breaking the bank.