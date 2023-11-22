How do I get Peacock for free on Roku?

Roku users rejoice! The highly anticipated streaming service, Peacock, is now available on your favorite streaming device. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, Peacock has quickly become a must-have for entertainment enthusiasts. But how can you get Peacock for free on Roku? Let’s dive into the details.

To get Peacock for free on Roku, follow these simple steps:

1. Set up your Roku device: If you don’t already have a Roku device, you’ll need to purchase one and set it up. Roku offers a range of devices, from streaming sticks to smart TVs, so choose the one that suits your needs.

2. Connect to the internet: Ensure that your Roku device is connected to the internet. You can do this following the on-screen instructions during the setup process.

3. Access the Roku Channel Store: On your Roku home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. This is where you can find and download various streaming apps, including Peacock.

4. Search for Peacock: Once you’re in the Roku Channel Store, use the search function to find the Peacock app. Simply type “Peacock” into the search bar, and it should appear in the results.

5. Download and install Peacock: Select the Peacock app from the search results and click on the “Add Channel” button to download and install it on your Roku device.

6. Launch Peacock: Once the installation is complete, go back to your Roku home screen and locate the Peacock app. Click on it to launch the app.

7. Sign up for a free Peacock account: To access Peacock’s free content, you’ll need to sign up for a free account. Follow the on-screen instructions to create your account and start enjoying Peacock’s extensive library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Peacock really free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content without any subscription fees.

Q: Can I upgrade to Peacock Premium on Roku?

A: Absolutely! Peacock offers a Premium subscription that unlocks even more content, including exclusive shows and movies. You can upgrade directly within the Peacock app on your Roku device.

Q: Are there any ads in the free version of Peacock?

A: Yes, the free version of Peacock includes ads. However, you have the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium to enjoy an ad-free experience.

In conclusion, getting Peacock for free on Roku is a straightforward process. By following these steps, you can start enjoying Peacock’s vast library of content right from your Roku device. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a binge-watching extravaganza!