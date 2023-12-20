How do I get Peacock for free on Roku?

How to Stream Peacock for Free on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku users rejoice! The highly anticipated streaming service, Peacock, is now available on your favorite streaming device. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. But how can you access Peacock for free on your Roku? We’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you already own a Roku device, skip to the next step. Otherwise, purchase a Roku streaming stick or box and follow the simple instructions to set it up. Connect it to your TV and ensure it is connected to the internet.

Step 2: Navigate to the Roku Channel Store

Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. You can find this option on the home screen of your Roku device. Once there, search for “Peacock” using the search bar.

Step 3: Install the Peacock app

Once you find the Peacock app in the Roku Channel Store, select it and click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device. Wait for the installation process to complete.

Step 4: Launch the Peacock app

After the installation is complete, go back to your Roku home screen and locate the Peacock app. Launch it selecting the app icon and pressing the OK button on your Roku remote.

Step 5: Sign up for a free Peacock account

Upon launching the Peacock app, you will be prompted to sign up for an account. Select the “Sign Up” option and follow the on-screen instructions to create a free Peacock account. You may need to provide your email address and create a password.

FAQ:

Q: Is Peacock really free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content with ads. However, there is also a premium subscription available for an ad-free experience and access to additional content.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Peacock for free?

A: Yes, Peacock’s free tier includes access to live channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Q: Can I use my existing Peacock account on Roku?

A: Absolutely! If you already have a Peacock account, simply sign in using your existing credentials on the Roku app.

Q: Are there any limitations to the free Peacock account on Roku?

A: While the free Peacock account provides access to a wide range of content, some shows and movies may require a premium subscription to watch.

Now that you know how to get Peacock for free on Roku, sit back, relax, and enjoy the vast array of entertainment options available at your fingertips. Happy streaming!