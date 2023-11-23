How do I get Paramount Plus for free at Walmart?

If you’re a fan of streaming services and looking to catch up on your favorite shows and movies, you may have heard about Paramount Plus. This popular streaming platform offers a wide range of content, including original series, movies, and live sports. While Paramount Plus does require a subscription, there is a way to access it for free at Walmart.

How can I get Paramount Plus for free at Walmart?

Walmart has partnered with Paramount Plus to offer a special promotion that allows customers to enjoy the streaming service for free. To take advantage of this offer, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit your local Walmart store: Head to the electronics section of your nearest Walmart store.

2. Look for the Paramount Plus display: Look for a dedicated display or signage promoting the Paramount Plus offer. It may be located near the TVs or electronics department.

3. Sign up for a new subscription: Follow the instructions provided at the display to sign up for a new Paramount Plus subscription. You may need to provide some personal information and create an account.

4. Enjoy your free trial: Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to enjoy a free trial of Paramount Plus. This trial period typically lasts for a specified number of days, allowing you to explore the platform and its content.

FAQ

Q: What is Paramount Plus?

A: Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and live sports. It is owned ViacomCBS.

Q: How much does Paramount Plus cost?

A: Paramount Plus offers different subscription plans, starting at $4.99 per month with limited commercials and $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Q: Can I cancel my Paramount Plus subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period to avoid being charged.

Q: Is the Paramount Plus offer available at all Walmart stores?

A: The availability of the Paramount Plus offer may vary location. It’s best to check with your local Walmart store to see if they are participating in the promotion.

In conclusion, if you’re interested in trying out Paramount Plus for free, visiting your local Walmart store and taking advantage of their partnership with the streaming service is a great option. Keep in mind that this offer may be subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check with your local Walmart for the most up-to-date information. Happy streaming!