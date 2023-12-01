How do I get OTT on my non smart TV?

How to Transform Your Non-Smart TV into an OTT-Enabled Device

In this digital age, streaming content has become the norm, with Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video dominating the entertainment landscape. However, not everyone owns a smart TV that comes preloaded with these streaming apps. So, what can you do if you have a non-smart TV but still want to enjoy the benefits of OTT? Here’s a guide to help you get OTT on your non-smart TV.

What is OTT?

OTT stands for Over-The-Top, which refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. OTT platforms allow users to stream movies, TV shows, and other video content directly to their devices, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

How to Get OTT on Your Non-Smart TV

There are several ways to transform your non-smart TV into an OTT-enabled device:

1. Streaming Devices: One of the easiest and most popular options is to use a streaming device like Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Google Chromecast. These devices connect to your TV’s HDMI port and provide access to various OTT apps. Simply plug in the streaming device, connect it to your home Wi-Fi network, and start streaming your favorite content.

2. Game Consoles: If you own a gaming console like PlayStation or Xbox, you can use it to access OTT apps. Most modern consoles have built-in streaming capabilities, allowing you to download and install popular streaming apps directly on your TV.

3. Smart Blu-ray Players: Some Blu-ray players come with built-in smart features, including access to OTT apps. By connecting a smart Blu-ray player to your non-smart TV, you can enjoy streaming services without the need for additional devices.

FAQ

Q: Can I use my smartphone to stream OTT content on my non-smart TV?

A: Yes, you can use your smartphone to stream OTT content on your non-smart TV connecting it via an HDMI cable or using screen mirroring options available on some TVs.

Q: Do I need a subscription to access OTT apps?

A: Yes, most OTT apps require a subscription to access their content. However, some platforms offer limited free content or trial periods for new users.

Q: Can I connect multiple streaming devices to my non-smart TV?

A: Yes, you can connect multiple streaming devices to your non-smart TV using HDMI splitters or switchers. However, keep in mind that each device will require its own power source and may cause clutter around your TV setup.

By following these simple steps, you can transform your non-smart TV into an OTT-enabled device and enjoy a wide range of streaming content from the comfort of your living room. So, grab your favorite streaming device or gaming console, connect it to your TV, and start exploring the world of OTT entertainment.