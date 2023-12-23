How do I get NFL on prime?

How to Stream NFL Games on Amazon Prime: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you an avid football fan looking to catch all the thrilling NFL action on Amazon Prime? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get NFL games on Prime, ensuring you never miss a touchdown or a game-changing play.

Step 1: Subscribe to Amazon Prime

To access NFL games on Amazon Prime, you must first be a subscriber. Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and of course, live streaming of NFL games. If you’re not already a member, head over to the Amazon website and sign up for a Prime subscription.

Step 2: Download the Prime Video App

Once you have an active Prime subscription, download the Prime Video app on your preferred device. The app is available for smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Apple TV.

Step 3: Open the Prime Video App and Sign In

Launch the Prime Video app and sign in using your Amazon account credentials. Make sure you’re using the same account that you used to subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Step 4: Search for NFL Games

Once you’re signed in, use the search function within the Prime Video app to find NFL games. You can search for specific teams, games, or even browse through the available NFL content.

Step 5: Start Streaming

Once you’ve found the NFL game you want to watch, simply click on it to start streaming. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is there an additional cost to stream NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: No, streaming NFL games on Amazon Prime is included in your Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Q: Can I watch live NFL games on Amazon Prime outside of the United States?

A: Unfortunately, live streaming of NFL games on Amazon Prime is only available to viewers within the United States.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, you can stream NFL games on up to three devices simultaneously using a single Amazon Prime account.

Q: Are all NFL games available for streaming on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime offers a wide selection of NFL games, not all games may be available for streaming. Some games may be subject to regional blackouts or exclusive broadcasting rights.

Now that you have the knowledge and the tools, you’re ready to dive into the exciting world of NFL games on Amazon Prime. So grab your snacks, get comfortable, and cheer on your favorite teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Happy streaming!