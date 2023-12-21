How do I get NBC on my Roku?

How to Stream NBC on Your Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a Roku user looking to access NBC’s vast library of shows and live sports events? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting NBC on your Roku device, ensuring you never miss your favorite NBC programs again.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, start setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Once your Roku device is up and running, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Add the NBC channel to your Roku

To access NBC on your Roku, you need to add the NBC channel to your Roku device. Here’s how:

1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote to navigate to the Roku home screen.

2. Scroll up or down and select “Streaming Channels” to open the Channel Store.

3. In the Channel Store, select “Search Channels” and type “NBC” into the search bar.

4. From the search results, select the official NBC channel and click “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

Step 3: Activate NBC on your Roku

After adding the NBC channel, you need to activate it to start streaming NBC content. Follow these steps:

1. Launch the NBC channel on your Roku device.

2. An activation code will appear on your TV screen.

3. On your computer or mobile device, visit the NBC activation website (www.nbc.com/activate) and enter the activation code.

4. Sign in with your NBC account credentials or create a new account if you don’t have one.

5. Once you’ve successfully activated NBC, you’re all set to enjoy your favorite shows and live events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to access NBC on Roku?

A: No, you don’t need a cable subscription. The NBC channel on Roku provides free access to a selection of episodes and content. However, some shows and live events may require a cable or satellite TV provider login.

Q: Can I watch live NBC broadcasts on Roku?

A: Yes, you can stream live NBC broadcasts on Roku through the NBC channel. However, availability may vary depending on your location and the specific NBC affiliate in your area.

Q: Is there a cost to activate NBC on Roku?

A: No, activating the NBC channel on Roku is free. However, some NBC content may require a paid subscription to services like NBC’s Peacock or a cable/satellite TV provider login.

Now that you know how to get NBC on your Roku, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the exciting shows and live events NBC has to offer, right from the comfort of your own home. Happy streaming!