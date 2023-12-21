How do I get NBC on my Roku without cable?

How to Stream NBC on Roku without Cable: A Cord-Cutter’s Guide

In today’s digital age, many people are opting to cut the cord and say goodbye to traditional cable subscriptions. With the rise of streaming services, it has become easier than ever to access your favorite TV shows and channels without the need for a cable subscription. If you’re a Roku user and wondering how to get NBC on your device without cable, we’ve got you covered.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you haven’t already, start setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and ensure it is connected to the internet. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Explore the Roku Channel Store

Once your Roku device is set up, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. You can find it on your Roku home screen. In the Channel Store, search for the NBC app. Roku offers a wide range of channels, so make sure you select the official NBC app.

Step 3: Install the NBC app

After finding the NBC app in the Channel Store, select it and choose the “Add Channel” option. This will install the NBC app on your Roku device.

Step 4: Activate the NBC app

Once the NBC app is installed, open it on your Roku device. You will be provided with an activation code. Using a computer or mobile device, visit the NBC activation website and enter the code. Follow the instructions to complete the activation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services and channels on their TVs.

Q: Can I watch NBC for free on Roku?

A: While the NBC app is free to download and install on Roku, accessing its content may require a cable or satellite subscription or a subscription to a streaming service that includes NBC.

Q: Are there any alternative ways to watch NBC without cable on Roku?

A: Yes, there are alternative streaming services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV that offer NBC as part of their channel lineup. These services require a subscription fee.

Q: Can I watch live NBC broadcasts on Roku?

A: Yes, with a cable or satellite subscription or a subscription to a streaming service that includes live TV, you can watch NBC live on your Roku device.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy NBC’s vast array of content on your Roku device without the need for a cable subscription. Embrace the freedom of cord-cutting and stream your favorite shows whenever and wherever you want.