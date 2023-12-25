How do I get NBA League Pass on Xfinity?

How to Access NBA League Pass on Xfinity: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a basketball enthusiast and an Xfinity subscriber, you may be wondering how to get access to NBA League Pass. Well, you’re in luck! Xfinity offers its customers the opportunity to enjoy all the thrilling NBA action right from the comfort of their own homes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of accessing NBA League Pass on Xfinity, ensuring you never miss a dunk, three-pointer, or buzzer-beater again.

Step 1: Check Your Xfinity Subscription

Before diving into the world of NBA League Pass, make sure you have an active Xfinity subscription. NBA League Pass is an additional service that requires a separate subscription on top of your regular Xfinity package.

Step 2: Navigate to the Xfinity X1 Platform

To access NBA League Pass, turn on your television and navigate to the Xfinity X1 platform. This is where you’ll find all the entertainment options available to Xfinity subscribers.

Step 3: Search for NBA League Pass

Using your Xfinity remote control, search for NBA League Pass in the Xfinity X1 platform. You can do this either using the voice command feature or manually typing in “NBA League Pass” in the search bar.

Step 4: Subscribe to NBA League Pass

Once you’ve found NBA League Pass, select the option to subscribe. Xfinity will guide you through the subscription process, including selecting the desired package and payment details.

Step 5: Enjoy the NBA Action

Congratulations! You are now subscribed to NBA League Pass on Xfinity. Sit back, relax, and enjoy all the live games, highlights, and exclusive content that NBA League Pass has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is NBA League Pass?

A: NBA League Pass is a subscription-based streaming service that allows basketball fans to watch live NBA games, replays, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I access NBA League Pass on Xfinity without a subscription?

A: No, NBA League Pass is an additional service that requires a separate subscription on top of your Xfinity package.

Q: Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices?

A: Yes, NBA League Pass allows you to stream games on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, in addition to your Xfinity television.

Q: Are blackout restrictions applicable to NBA League Pass on Xfinity?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions may apply to certain games based on your location and the broadcasting rights in your area.

Now that you know how to access NBA League Pass on Xfinity, you can immerse yourself in the excitement of the NBA season. So grab your popcorn, find a comfortable spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams and players!