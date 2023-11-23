How do I get my one year free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This limited-time promotion has sparked a lot of interest among tech enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike. If you’re wondering how to take advantage of this fantastic deal, we’ve got you covered with all the details.

To qualify for the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription, you need to purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac directly from Apple or an authorized reseller. Once you have your new device, follow these simple steps to claim your free subscription:

1. Set up your new Apple device and sign in with your Apple ID.

2. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

3. You should see a prompt offering you the one-year free subscription. Tap on “Enjoy 1 Year Free” to activate it.

It’s important to note that this offer is available for a limited time only, so make sure to claim your free subscription within three months of activating your new device. Once you’ve activated the offer, you can enjoy a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries on Apple TV+ for an entire year without any additional cost.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. It features a diverse range of shows, movies, and documentaries across various genres.

Q: Can I share my one-year free subscription with others?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five family members using the Family Sharing feature.

Q: What happens after the one-year free subscription ends?

A: Once the free subscription period is over, you will be charged the regular monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+. However, you can cancel anytime before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

Q: Can I still get the one-year free subscription if I purchased my Apple device before the offer was announced?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available for eligible devices purchased after the promotion was announced.

So, if you’re planning to buy a new Apple device, now is the perfect time to do so. With the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription, you can dive into a world of captivating entertainment and enjoy exclusive content from Apple’s growing library of original shows and movies. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer!