How do I get my Kaltura video transcripts?

How to Obtain Transcripts for Your Kaltura Videos

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s educational lectures, corporate presentations, or entertaining webinars, videos have proven to be an effective medium for communication. However, sometimes we may need to access the text version of these videos for various reasons, such as accessibility or content analysis. If you’re wondering how to obtain transcripts for your Kaltura videos, we’ve got you covered.

What is Kaltura?

Kaltura is a leading video platform that provides organizations with the tools to create, manage, and distribute video content. It offers a wide range of features, including video hosting, live streaming, and interactive video experiences.

How to Get Transcripts for Your Kaltura Videos

1. Log in to your Kaltura account and navigate to the video for which you need the transcript.

2. Click on the “Actions” button next to the video and select “Edit.”

3. In the video editor, click on the “Captions & Enrichment” tab.

4. Under the “Captions” section, you will find options to upload or request a transcript.

5. If you already have a transcript file, click on “Upload” and select the file from your computer. Kaltura supports various transcript formats, such as SRT, VTT, and TXT.

6. If you don’t have a transcript, you can request one clicking on “Request” and following the prompts. Kaltura will automatically generate a transcript using speech-to-text technology.

FAQ

Q: Can I edit the automatically generated transcript?

A: Yes, you can edit the transcript to correct any inaccuracies or improve its readability. Simply click on the “Edit” button next to the transcript and make the necessary changes.

Q: Can I download the transcript?

A: Absolutely! Once the transcript is uploaded or generated, you can download it clicking on the “Download” button next to the transcript.

Q: Are transcripts available for all Kaltura videos?

A: Transcripts are available for videos that have either been uploaded with a transcript file or have had a transcript generated using Kaltura’s speech-to-text technology.

Q: How long does it take to generate a transcript?

A: The time it takes to generate a transcript depends on the length of the video and the current demand on Kaltura’s servers. Generally, it should be available within a few minutes to an hour.

By following these simple steps, you can easily obtain transcripts for your Kaltura videos. Whether you need them for accessibility purposes or content analysis, having a text version of your videos can greatly enhance their usability and reach. So, go ahead and make the most of Kaltura’s features to unlock the full potential of your video content.