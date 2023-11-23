How do I get my free Netflix and Apple TV from T-Mobile?

T-Mobile, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has recently announced an exciting offer for its customers. As part of their ongoing promotions, T-Mobile is offering free subscriptions to Netflix and Apple TV. This enticing deal has left many customers wondering how they can take advantage of this fantastic offer. Here’s everything you need to know about getting your free Netflix and Apple TV from T-Mobile.

How to avail the offer:

To qualify for this offer, you must be a T-Mobile customer with an eligible plan. Once you have confirmed your eligibility, follow these simple steps to claim your free subscriptions:

1. Visit the T-Mobile website or download the T-Mobile app on your smartphone.

2. Log in to your T-Mobile account using your credentials.

3. Navigate to the promotions section and locate the offer for free Netflix and Apple TV.

4. Follow the instructions provided to redeem your free subscriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What plans are eligible for this offer?

The offer is available for both new and existing T-Mobile customers with eligible postpaid plans. Prepaid and business plans may not be eligible.

2. How long is the offer valid?

The offer is available for a limited time only. It is essential to check the T-Mobile website or app for the latest information on the offer’s availability.

3. Can I choose between Netflix and Apple TV?

Yes, you have the option to choose between a free Netflix subscription or an Apple TV device. However, availability may vary depending on your location and the specific terms of the offer.

4. What if I already have a Netflix or Apple TV subscription?

If you already have an active Netflix or Apple TV subscription, you can still take advantage of this offer. T-Mobile will cover the cost of your subscription for the duration of the promotional period.

Conclusion:

T-Mobile’s offer of free Netflix and Apple TV subscriptions is undoubtedly an exciting opportunity for customers. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies without any additional cost. Remember to check the T-Mobile website or app for the latest updates on this offer and make the most of this fantastic deal.