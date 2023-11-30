How do I get my free HBO Max with my AT&T account?

How to Access HBO Max for Free with Your AT&T Account

AT&T customers can now enjoy the vast library of HBO Max content at no additional cost. This exciting offer allows subscribers to stream popular shows, movies, and exclusive content from HBO Max without any extra charges. If you’re an AT&T customer wondering how to access this fantastic deal, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out how you can get your free HBO Max subscription with your AT&T account.

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

Before diving into the world of HBO Max, it’s important to ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria. This offer is exclusively available to AT&T wireless customers who have an unlimited data plan or are subscribed to AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, or AT&T Internet. If you fulfill these requirements, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Sign Up for HBO Max

To access HBO Max, you need to create an account. Visit the AT&T HBO Max webpage or download the HBO Max app on your preferred device. Follow the instructions to sign up for an HBO Max account using your AT&T credentials. If you don’t have an existing HBO Max account, you can easily create one during this process.

Step 3: Start Streaming

Once you’ve successfully signed up, you can start exploring the vast collection of content available on HBO Max. From popular TV series like Game of Thrones and Friends to blockbuster movies and exclusive originals, HBO Max offers something for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is HBO Max really free for AT&T customers?

A: Yes, AT&T wireless customers with an unlimited data plan or those subscribed to AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, or AT&T Internet can access HBO Max at no extra cost.

Q: Can I share my HBO Max account with others?

A: Yes, HBO Max allows you to create multiple profiles within a single account, making it easy to share with family members or friends.

Q: Can I access HBO Max on multiple devices?

A: Absolutely! HBO Max is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. You can stream your favorite content on up to three devices simultaneously.

Q: What if I’m not an AT&T customer?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is exclusively available to AT&T customers. However, you can still subscribe to HBO Max separately and enjoy its vast library of content for a monthly fee.

With your AT&T account, you can now unlock the world of HBO Max and indulge in endless hours of entertainment. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to access premium content without any additional charges. Sign up today and start streaming your favorite shows and movies on HBO Max!