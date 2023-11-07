How do I get my free 3 months of Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for all new customers purchasing an Apple device. As part of their ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience, Apple is now offering a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any eligible device. This limited-time promotion allows users to enjoy a wide range of exclusive content, including original shows, movies, and documentaries, at no additional cost.

To take advantage of this offer, simply follow these steps:

1. Purchase an eligible Apple device: The offer is available to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac from Apple or an authorized Apple reseller.

2. Set up your device: Once you have your new Apple device, follow the instructions to set it up and sign in with your Apple ID.

3. Open the Apple TV app: Locate the Apple TV app on your device and open it. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store.

4. Enjoy your free three-month subscription: Upon opening the Apple TV app, you will be prompted to start your three-month free trial. Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your subscription and start exploring the vast library of content available on Apple TV+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Which devices are eligible for this offer?

A: The offer is available for customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac.

Q: Can existing Apple device owners avail of this offer?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available for new device purchases.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly rate. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my free trial with family members?

A: Yes, the three-month free trial can be shared with up to six family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

With this fantastic offer, Apple is providing an excellent opportunity for new device owners to explore the world of Apple TV+ and enjoy a wide range of captivating content. Don’t miss out on this limited-time promotion and start your three-month free trial today!