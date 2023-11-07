How do I get my free 1 year subscription to Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new Apple device. This limited-time promotion has generated a lot of buzz among tech enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike. If you’re wondering how to take advantage of this fantastic deal, read on for all the details.

To avail of the free one-year subscription to Apple TV+, you need to purchase a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV. Once you have your new device, follow these simple steps:

1. Set up your new Apple device: Unbox your device and go through the initial setup process. Make sure you’re connected to the internet.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID: During the setup process, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have one, you can create a new Apple ID for free.

3. Open the Apple TV app: Once you’re signed in, locate and open the Apple TV app on your device. If you can’t find it, you may need to download it from the App Store.

4. Enjoy your free subscription: As soon as you open the Apple TV app, you’ll be greeted with a welcome screen offering you the free one-year subscription. Simply tap on the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” button, and you’re all set!

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries produced Apple. It features exclusive content from renowned creators and is available on various Apple devices.

Q: Can I get the free subscription if I already own an Apple device?

A: Unfortunately, this offer is only available for customers who purchase a new Apple device. Existing device owners are not eligible for the free one-year subscription.

Q: How long is the free subscription valid?

A: The free one-year subscription is valid for 12 months from the date of activation. After the free period ends, you will be charged the regular monthly subscription fee.

Q: Can I share my free subscription with family members?

A: Yes, you can share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

With this incredible offer, Apple is giving its customers a chance to explore the world of Apple TV+ and enjoy a vast library of captivating content. So, if you’re planning to buy a new Apple device, don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+. Happy streaming!