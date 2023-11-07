How do I get my free 1 year of Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of any new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. This limited-time promotion has generated a lot of buzz, leaving many people wondering how they can take advantage of this fantastic deal. Here’s everything you need to know to get your free year of Apple TV+.

How does it work?

To avail yourself of this offer, all you need to do is purchase an eligible Apple device. Once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll automatically receive a one-year subscription to Apple TV+ for free. This subscription will give you access to a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries available exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform.

Which devices are eligible?

The offer is valid for a variety of Apple devices, including the latest iPhone models (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max), iPad models (iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini), iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Mac computers (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini).

FAQ:

Q: Can existing Apple device owners avail of this offer?

A: Unfortunately, this promotion is only available for customers who purchase a new eligible device.

Q: Can I share my free Apple TV+ subscription with others?

A: Yes, you can share your subscription with up to five family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: What happens after the one-year free subscription ends?

A: Once the free year is over, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the renewal date to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I still get the free subscription if I purchase an eligible device from a third-party retailer?

A: Yes, as long as the device is brand new and purchased from an authorized Apple reseller, you will be eligible for the free one-year subscription.

So, if you’re in the market for a new Apple device, now is the perfect time to make your purchase and enjoy a year of Apple TV+ at no additional cost. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer and immerse yourself in the world of exclusive Apple TV+ content.