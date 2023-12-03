How do I get my 3 months of Apple TV free?

How to Avail Three Months of Apple TV for Free

Apple TV, the popular streaming service tech giant Apple, offers a wide range of exclusive content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. If you’re eager to explore the world of Apple TV but hesitant about the subscription cost, you’ll be pleased to know that Apple occasionally offers a three-month free trial for new subscribers. Here’s how you can take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before diving into the process, ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for the free trial. Typically, this offer is available to customers who have purchased a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. Additionally, it’s important to note that the free trial is only available once per Apple ID.

Step 2: Set Up Your Apple ID

If you don’t already have an Apple ID, you’ll need to create one. Visit the Apple ID website or use the App Store on your Apple device to set up your account. Make sure to provide accurate information and a valid payment method, as you’ll be required to enter this information to activate the free trial.

Step 3: Activate the Free Trial

Once you have your Apple ID ready, open the Apple TV app on your device. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store. Sign in with your Apple ID and navigate to the “Enjoy 3 Months Free” offer. Click on the offer and follow the prompts to activate your free trial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel the free trial before it ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel the free trial at any time during the three-month period to avoid being charged for a subscription.

Q: What happens after the free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period is over, your subscription will automatically renew, and you will be charged the monthly fee unless you cancel it.

Q: Can I share the free trial with others?

A: No, the free trial is limited to one per Apple ID and cannot be shared with others.

Q: Can I access Apple TV on non-Apple devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.

By following these simple steps, you can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free and explore its vast library of captivating content. Remember to set a reminder to cancel the subscription if you decide not to continue after the trial period. Happy streaming!