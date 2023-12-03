How do I get my 3 months free Apple TV?

How to Avail the Exciting Offer of 3 Months Free Apple TV Subscription

Are you an Apple enthusiast eagerly waiting to explore the world of Apple TV? Well, here’s some exciting news for you! Apple has recently announced a limited-time offer, allowing customers to enjoy a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple TV+. This offer is available to both new and existing Apple device owners. Read on to find out how you can avail this fantastic opportunity.

How to Get Your 3 Months Free Apple TV Subscription:

1. Ensure you have an eligible Apple device: To qualify for this offer, you must own an eligible Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. Make sure your device is updated to the latest operating system.

2. Open the Apple TV app: Launch the Apple TV app on your eligible device. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the App Store.

3. Look for the offer: Once you’re in the Apple TV app, navigate to the “Watch Now” tab. Scroll down until you find the offer for three months of free Apple TV+. It should be prominently displayed.

4. Redeem the offer: Tap on the offer and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your three-month free subscription. You may be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password.

5. Enjoy Apple TV+: Once you’ve successfully redeemed the offer, you can start enjoying the vast library of Apple TV+ content, including original shows, movies, and documentaries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can existing Apple TV+ subscribers avail this offer?

A: Yes, existing subscribers can also benefit from this offer. The three months will be added to their current subscription, extending their access to Apple TV+.

Q: Is this offer available worldwide?

A: Yes, this offer is available in over 100 countries and regions where Apple TV+ is accessible.

Q: Can I share this offer with my family members?

A: Yes, the offer can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing, provided they are using the same Apple ID.

Q: What happens after the three-month free trial ends?

A: Once the trial period concludes, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price. However, you can cancel anytime before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

Now that you know how to get your three months of free Apple TV+, don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of captivating entertainment. Grab your Apple device and start enjoying the best of Apple TV+ today!