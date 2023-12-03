How do I get my 3 month YouTube Premium free trial?

How to Score a 3-Month YouTube Premium Free Trial

YouTube, the world’s leading video-sharing platform, has become an integral part of our daily lives. From music videos to tutorials, it offers a vast array of content for users to enjoy. While YouTube is free to use, it also offers a premium subscription service called YouTube Premium, which provides an ad-free experience, offline viewing, and access to YouTube Music. If you’re eager to explore the benefits of YouTube Premium, here’s how you can snag a 3-month free trial.

Step 1: Sign Up for YouTube Premium

To begin your journey towards a free trial, head over to the YouTube Premium website. Click on the “Try it Free” button, which will prompt you to sign in with your Google account. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create an account before proceeding.

Step 2: Provide Payment Information

While the trial is free, YouTube requires you to provide payment information to prevent abuse of the system. Rest assured, you won’t be charged during the trial period. You can use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account to set up your payment method.

Step 3: Enjoy Your Free Trial

Once you’ve completed the sign-up process, you’ll have access to all the perks of YouTube Premium for the next three months. This includes ad-free viewing, the ability to download videos for offline playback, and access to YouTube Music.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my free trial before it ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the three-month period. This will prevent any charges from occurring once the trial ends.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my free trial?

A: Yes, if you don’t cancel your trial before it ends, you will be automatically charged for the next billing cycle. Make sure to set a reminder to avoid any unexpected charges.

Q: Can I share my YouTube Premium benefits with others during the trial?

A: Yes, you can share your YouTube Premium benefits with up to five other family members or friends through the Family Sharing feature. However, they will not receive their own free trial.

Q: Can I use the free trial if I’ve previously subscribed to YouTube Premium?

A: No, the free trial is only available to new subscribers who have never used YouTube Premium before.

Q: Are there any limitations during the free trial?

A: No, you will have access to all the features and benefits of YouTube Premium without any limitations during the trial period.

Now that you know how to obtain a 3-month YouTube Premium free trial, you can enjoy an uninterrupted, ad-free viewing experience and explore the world of YouTube like never before. Sign up today and elevate your YouTube experience to the next level!