How do I get my 3 month free Apple TV trial?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for all new customers purchasing an eligible Apple device. As part of this promotion, users can now enjoy a complimentary three-month trial of Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service. This limited-time offer is a fantastic opportunity to explore a vast library of original shows, movies, and documentaries, all available at your fingertips. So, how can you take advantage of this incredible deal? Let’s find out!

To avail yourself of the 3 month free trial, follow these simple steps:

1. Purchase an eligible Apple device: The offer is exclusively available to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac from Apple or an authorized Apple reseller.

2. Set up your device: Once you have your new Apple device, ensure it is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

3. Open the Apple TV app: Locate the Apple TV app on your device and open it. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store.

4. Enjoy your free trial: Upon opening the Apple TV app, you will be prompted with a welcome screen offering you the three-month free trial. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to activate your trial and start exploring the vast array of content available on Apple TV+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can existing Apple device owners avail of this offer?

A: Unfortunately, this promotion is only available to customers purchasing a new eligible Apple device.

Q: What happens after the three-month trial ends?

A: Once the trial period concludes, you will be automatically billed for the Apple TV+ subscription at the standard monthly rate. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my trial with family members?

A: Yes, the three-month free trial can be shared with up to five other family members through Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Q: Are there any limitations to the trial?

A: The trial is available only once per Apple ID and is valid for three months from the date of activation.

Now that you know how to access your three-month free trial of Apple TV+, it’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy a world of captivating entertainment right at your fingertips. Happy streaming!