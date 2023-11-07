How do I get my 1 year free Apple TV+?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. This exclusive deal is available to anyone who purchases a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. With a wide range of original shows and movies, Apple TV+ has quickly become a popular streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about how to claim your one-year free subscription.

How to redeem the offer:

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, follow these simple steps:

1. Purchase a new eligible Apple device from an authorized retailer or the Apple Store.

2. Set up your new device and sign in with your Apple ID.

3. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

4. You will be prompted with a message offering you a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. Click on “Enjoy 1 Year Free” to proceed.

5. If you don’t see the offer, make sure your device is running the latest software update and try again.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Which devices are eligible for the one-year free Apple TV+ subscription?

A: The offer is available for customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Q: Can I redeem the offer if I already own an Apple device?

A: No, this offer is only available for customers who purchase a new eligible device.

Q: What happens after the one-year free subscription ends?

A: After the free period, you will be charged the standard monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+. However, you can cancel anytime before the trial ends to avoid being charged.

Q: Can I share my one-year free subscription with family members?

A: Yes, the offer can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

Q: Is the offer available in all countries?

A: Yes, the offer is available in over 100 countries and regions where Apple TV+ is available.

So, if you’re planning to buy a new Apple device, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a year of free Apple TV+. Immerse yourself in a world of captivating shows and movies, and make the most of your new device.