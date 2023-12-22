How do I get MSNBC on my Roku?

How to Stream MSNBC on Your Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a Roku user and a fan of MSNBC’s news coverage, you may be wondering how to access the channel on your streaming device. Fortunately, getting MSNBC on your Roku is a straightforward process that allows you to stay up-to-date with the latest news and analysis. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to stream MSNBC on your Roku device.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

Before you can start streaming MSNBC, ensure that your Roku device is properly set up and connected to the internet. Follow the instructions provided with your Roku device to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Navigate to the Roku Channel Store

Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku home screen and select “Streaming Channels” from the menu. This will take you to the Roku Channel Store, where you can find a wide range of channels available for download.

Step 3: Search for the MSNBC channel

In the Roku Channel Store, use the search function to find the MSNBC channel. Simply type “MSNBC” into the search bar and select the channel from the search results.

Step 4: Install the MSNBC channel

Once you’ve selected the MSNBC channel, click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku device. The channel will then be added to your Roku home screen.

Step 5: Sign in with your TV provider

To access the full content on the MSNBC channel, you’ll need to sign in with your TV provider credentials. Follow the on-screen instructions to authenticate your subscription and gain access to live streams and on-demand content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to watch MSNBC on Roku?

A: Yes, you’ll need a valid cable or satellite TV subscription that includes MSNBC in order to access the channel on your Roku device.

Q: Is there a cost to download the MSNBC channel on Roku?

A: No, downloading the MSNBC channel is free. However, you’ll need a cable or satellite subscription to unlock the full content.

Q: Can I watch live streams and on-demand content on the MSNBC channel?

A: Yes, once you’ve signed in with your TV provider, you’ll have access to both live streams and on-demand content offered MSNBC.

Q: Are there any additional features or settings available on the MSNBC Roku channel?

A: Yes, the MSNBC Roku channel provides additional features such as personalized news alerts, video clips, and the ability to save articles for later reading.

Now that you know how to get MSNBC on your Roku, you can enjoy the latest news, political analysis, and engaging shows right from the comfort of your living room. Stay informed and connected with the MSNBC channel on Roku.