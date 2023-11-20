How do I get local NBC News on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content, including news from local NBC stations across the United States. If you’re wondering how to access local NBC News on Peacock, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

Step 1: Sign up for Peacock

To get started, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock account. Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides access to a limited selection of content, while the premium tier unlocks the full range of shows, movies, and news. Simply visit the Peacock website or download the Peacock app on your preferred device to create an account.

Step 2: Choose your subscription

Once you’ve signed up for Peacock, you’ll need to select the subscription plan that suits your needs. If you’re primarily interested in accessing local NBC News, the premium subscription is recommended. This will give you access to live streams and on-demand content from your local NBC station.

Step 3: Enable location services

To ensure you receive local NBC News, make sure to enable location services on your device. This will allow Peacock to determine your location and provide you with the relevant news content from your area. You can usually enable location services in your device’s settings menu.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is local NBC News available on the free version of Peacock?

A: No, local NBC News is only available with a premium subscription to Peacock.

Q: Can I watch local NBC News live on Peacock?

A: Yes, with a premium subscription, you can access live streams of local NBC News broadcasts.

Q: Can I watch local NBC News on-demand?

A: Absolutely! Peacock offers on-demand access to local NBC News content, allowing you to catch up on the latest stories at your convenience.

Q: Can I watch local NBC News from any location?

A: Local NBC News availability may vary depending on your location. Ensure that you have enabled location services on your device to receive news from your area.

In conclusion, accessing local NBC News on Peacock is a straightforward process. By signing up for a Peacock account, choosing the premium subscription, and enabling location services, you can stay informed with the latest news from your local NBC station. Happy streaming!