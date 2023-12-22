How do I get local Fox on Hulu?

How to Access Local Fox on Hulu: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a Hulu subscriber looking to catch up on your favorite local Fox shows? Well, you’re in luck! Hulu now offers access to local Fox channels, allowing you to enjoy live programming and on-demand content from your area. In this article, we will guide you through the process of accessing local Fox on Hulu, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite shows and news.

Step 1: Check Availability

Before diving into the process, it’s important to ensure that Hulu offers local Fox channels in your area. Hulu provides a tool on their website where you can enter your zip code to check the availability of local channels. This will help you determine if you can access Fox programming through Hulu in your region.

Step 2: Choose the Right Hulu Plan

To access local Fox channels on Hulu, you will need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV. This plan includes live TV channels, including local networks like Fox, along with access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. Make sure to select this plan when signing up for Hulu if you want to enjoy local Fox content.

Step 3: Set Up Your Location

To ensure you receive the correct local Fox channel, you need to set up your location on Hulu. This can be done going to your account settings and updating your home address. Hulu will then use this information to determine which local Fox channel to provide you with.

FAQ

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of on-demand content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming.

Q: What are local Fox channels?

A: Local Fox channels refer to the regional affiliates of the Fox network that broadcast in specific areas. These channels provide local news, sports, and other programming alongside national Fox content.

Q: Can I access local Fox channels on Hulu without Hulu + Live TV?

A: No, local Fox channels are only available through Hulu + Live TV, which is a separate plan from the standard Hulu subscription.

Q: Can I watch local Fox channels on Hulu when traveling?

A: Yes, you can watch local Fox channels on Hulu when traveling within the United States. However, the availability of local channels may vary depending on your location.

With these simple steps, you can now enjoy local Fox programming on Hulu. Stay up to date with your favorite shows, news, and sports, all from the comfort of your Hulu subscription. Happy streaming!