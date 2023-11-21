How do I get local channels on my Roku and antenna?

In today’s digital age, streaming devices like Roku have become increasingly popular for accessing a wide range of entertainment options. However, many users still want to enjoy their local channels, which provide news, sports, and other local programming. Fortunately, Roku offers a solution that allows you to combine the convenience of streaming with the reliability of an antenna to access local channels. Here’s how you can do it.

Step 1: Connect your antenna to your Roku device

To begin, you’ll need an HDTV antenna and a Roku streaming device. Connect the antenna to the coaxial input on your Roku device. This will allow you to receive over-the-air signals from local broadcasters.

Step 2: Scan for channels

Once your antenna is connected, go to the Roku home screen and navigate to the “Settings” menu. From there, select “TV inputs” and choose the antenna input. Next, select “Antenna TV” and follow the on-screen instructions to scan for available channels. Roku will automatically detect the channels that are available in your area.

Step 3: Organize your channels

After the scanning process is complete, you can organize your channels going to the Roku home screen and selecting “Settings” again. From there, choose “Live TV” and then “Channel lineup.” Here, you can customize the order of your channels and even hide any channels that you don’t want to see.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is an HDTV antenna?

A: An HDTV antenna, also known as an over-the-air antenna, is a device that allows you to receive free, high-definition television signals from local broadcasters. It is used to access local channels without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Q: Can I watch local channels on Roku without an antenna?

A: No, Roku requires an antenna to access local channels. The antenna captures the over-the-air signals, and the Roku device acts as a receiver to display the channels on your TV.

Q: Do I need an internet connection to watch local channels on Roku?

A: While an internet connection is not required to watch over-the-air channels on Roku, it is necessary for streaming services and other online content. An internet connection allows you to access additional features and streaming apps on your Roku device.

In conclusion, combining a Roku streaming device with an HDTV antenna is a great way to enjoy the convenience of streaming while still having access to your favorite local channels. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily set up your Roku to receive over-the-air signals and enjoy a wide range of local programming.