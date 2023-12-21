How do I get local CBS on Roku?

How to Stream Local CBS on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of channels and content. However, one question that often arises is how to access local CBS programming on this platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of getting local CBS on Roku, ensuring you never miss your favorite shows or news updates.

Step 1: Set Up Your Roku Device

Before you can start streaming CBS on Roku, you need to set up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. Make sure your Roku device is connected to the internet.

Step 2: Add the CBS All Access Channel

To access local CBS programming, you will need to add the CBS All Access channel to your Roku device. Go to the Roku home screen and navigate to the Roku Channel Store. Search for “CBS All Access” and select the channel from the results. Click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

Step 3: Sign Up for CBS All Access

Once you have added the CBS All Access channel, you will need to sign up for a subscription. Launch the CBS All Access channel on your Roku device and follow the on-screen instructions to create an account and choose a subscription plan. CBS All Access offers a free trial period, so you can explore the service before committing to a subscription.

Step 4: Activate CBS All Access

After signing up, you will need to activate CBS All Access on your Roku device. Visit the CBS All Access website on your computer or mobile device and enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen. Follow the prompts to complete the activation process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of channels and content on their TVs.

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including local programming.

Q: Is CBS All Access available for free?

A: CBS All Access offers a free trial period, but after that, a subscription is required to access its content.

Q: Can I watch live CBS programming on Roku?

A: Yes, with a CBS All Access subscription, you can stream live CBS programming on your Roku device.

Q: Are there any other ways to access local CBS programming?

A: Apart from CBS All Access, some local CBS affiliates may offer their own streaming apps or services that can be accessed on Roku or other streaming devices.

By following these simple steps, you can easily get local CBS programming on your Roku device. Enjoy your favorite shows, news, and sports events without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. Happy streaming!