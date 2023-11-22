How do I get HBO free trial on Amazon Prime?

If you’re a fan of popular TV shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, or Succession, chances are you’ve heard of HBO. Known for its high-quality content, HBO has become a household name in the world of entertainment. And now, thanks to a partnership with Amazon Prime, you can enjoy a free trial of HBO right from the comfort of your own home.

To get started, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free trial on the Amazon website. Once you have your Prime membership, follow these simple steps to access your HBO free trial:

1. Visit the Amazon website and log in to your Prime account.

2. Navigate to the HBO channel page on Amazon Prime.

3. Click on the “Start your free trial” button.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the sign-up process.

During the free trial period, you’ll have access to a wide range of HBO’s original series, documentaries, movies, and more. It’s a great opportunity to catch up on your favorite shows or discover new ones.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and more.

Q: How long is the HBO free trial on Amazon Prime?

A: The duration of the HBO free trial may vary, but it is typically around seven days. Be sure to check the terms and conditions for the most accurate information.

Q: Can I cancel my HBO free trial before it ends?

A: Yes, you can cancel your HBO free trial at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged for a full subscription. Simply follow the cancellation instructions provided Amazon.

Q: What happens after the HBO free trial ends?

A: If you don’t cancel your HBO subscription before the trial ends, you will be automatically charged for a full subscription. The subscription will continue until you decide to cancel it.

So, if you’re looking to dive into the captivating world of HBO’s content, don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy a free trial on Amazon Prime. Sign up today and start streaming your favorite shows and movies without any additional cost.