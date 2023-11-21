How do I get fuboTV for free?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. One such service is fuboTV, a streaming platform that primarily focuses on live sports and television. While fuboTV does require a subscription fee, there are a few ways to enjoy its services for free.

1. Free trial: The most straightforward way to access fuboTV for free is taking advantage of their free trial offer. fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial to new customers, allowing them to explore the platform and its features without any cost. During this trial period, users can access all the channels and features available to regular subscribers.

2. Referral program: Another way to enjoy fuboTV for free is through their referral program. By referring friends or family members to sign up for fuboTV, you can earn credits that can be used towards your subscription. For every person you refer who becomes a paying subscriber, you’ll receive a credit that can be applied to your monthly bill.

3. Promotional offers: Keep an eye out for promotional offers or discounts that fuboTV occasionally provides. These offers may include limited-time free access to certain channels or reduced subscription fees for a specific period. Following fuboTV on social media or subscribing to their newsletter can help you stay informed about these promotions.

FAQ:

Q: What is fuboTV?

A: fuboTV is a streaming service that offers live sports and television channels.

Q: How much does fuboTV cost?

A: fuboTV offers different subscription plans starting at $64.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: Are there any limitations during the free trial?

A: No, the free trial provides access to all the features and channels available to regular subscribers.

In conclusion, while fuboTV does require a subscription fee, there are several ways to enjoy its services for free. Whether through a free trial, referral program, or promotional offers, you can experience the benefits of fuboTV without spending a dime. So why not give it a try and see if fuboTV is the right streaming service for you?