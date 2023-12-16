How do I get free Peacock premium on Google TV?

How to Access Peacock Premium for Free on Google TV

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment routine, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, has gained popularity for its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, many users are eager to discover how they can access Peacock Premium for free on Google TV. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to Get Peacock Premium for Free on Google TV

To enjoy Peacock Premium without paying a dime on your Google TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Google TV device.

2. Search for the Peacock app and select it.

3. Click on the “Install” button to download and install the app.

4. Once the installation is complete, open the Peacock app.

5. Sign up for a new Peacock account or log in to your existing account.

6. Choose the free subscription option to access Peacock’s basic content.

7. To unlock Peacock Premium for free, select a show or movie marked with a premium tag. You will be prompted to start a 7-day free trial of Peacock Premium.

8. Complete the trial sign-up process, and voila! You can now enjoy Peacock Premium for free on your Google TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of the Peacock streaming service that offers additional content, including exclusive originals and live sports.

Q: Is Peacock Premium completely free on Google TV?

A: While Peacock offers a free subscription option, Peacock Premium typically requires a paid subscription. However, following the steps mentioned above, you can access Peacock Premium for free on Google TV for a limited time through a trial offer.

Q: Can I cancel my Peacock Premium trial before being charged?

A: Yes, you can cancel your trial at any time before the trial period ends to avoid being charged. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation process.

Enjoy Peacock Premium on Google TV

By following these steps, you can unlock Peacock Premium for free on your Google TV and enjoy a wide range of additional content. Remember to keep track of your trial period to avoid any unexpected charges. Happy streaming!