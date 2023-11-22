How do I get free hidden channels on Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels to cater to every viewer’s preferences. While the platform provides an extensive selection of channels, did you know that there are also hidden channels available for free? These hidden gems can provide additional content and enhance your streaming experience. In this article, we will explore how to access these hidden channels on Roku and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to access hidden channels on Roku:

1. Start navigating to the Roku home screen and select “Streaming Channels” from the menu.

2. Scroll down and choose “Search Channels.”

3. Using the on-screen keyboard, enter the channel’s unique code. These codes are often provided the channel developers or can be found on various websites dedicated to Roku channels.

4. Once you’ve entered the code, select “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

5. The newly added channel will now appear on your Roku home screen, ready for you to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are hidden channels?

Hidden channels on Roku are channels that are not visible in the Roku Channel Store. These channels are not officially supported or endorsed Roku but can be accessed entering a unique code.

Are hidden channels free?

While many hidden channels are free, some may require a subscription or have in-app purchases. It’s important to read the channel description and terms before installing to understand any associated costs.

Where can I find hidden channel codes?

Hidden channel codes can be found on various websites dedicated to Roku channels. These websites often provide lists of codes for users to explore and add to their Roku devices.

Can hidden channels be removed?

Yes, hidden channels can be removed from your Roku device. Simply navigate to the Roku home screen, select the channel you wish to remove, press the asterisk (*) button on your remote, and choose “Remove Channel.”

Conclusion:

Unlocking hidden channels on Roku can provide a wealth of additional content and expand your streaming options. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily access these hidden gems and enhance your Roku experience. Remember to explore the channel descriptions and terms to ensure you’re aware of any costs associated with the hidden channels you choose to install. Happy streaming!