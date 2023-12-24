How do I get Fox Sports on Fubo?

How to Access Fox Sports on Fubo: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a sports enthusiast looking to catch all the action on Fox Sports, you may be wondering how to access this popular channel on the streaming platform Fubo. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you get Fox Sports up and running on Fubo, ensuring you never miss a game or event again.

Step 1: Sign Up for Fubo

To access Fox Sports on Fubo, you’ll first need to sign up for a Fubo account. Visit the Fubo website and click on the “Start Your Free Trial” button. Follow the prompts to create your account and choose a subscription plan that suits your needs.

Step 2: Choose the Right Subscription Plan

Fubo offers different subscription plans, so make sure to select one that includes Fox Sports. Check the channel lineup for each plan to ensure Fox Sports is included. Fubo also offers add-ons for additional sports channels, so consider these options if you’re a die-hard sports fan.

Step 3: Download the Fubo App

Once you’ve signed up for Fubo, download the Fubo app on your preferred device. The app is available for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Step 4: Log In and Start Streaming

Open the Fubo app and log in using the credentials you created during the sign-up process. Once logged in, you’ll have access to all the channels included in your subscription plan, including Fox Sports. Simply navigate to the Fox Sports channel and start streaming your favorite sports content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access Fox Sports on Fubo for free?

A: Fubo offers a free trial period, usually lasting around seven days, during which you can access all the channels included in your chosen subscription plan, including Fox Sports. However, after the trial period ends, you will need to pay for a subscription to continue accessing Fox Sports and other channels.

Q: Can I watch Fox Sports on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Fubo allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription plan. Some plans offer two or three simultaneous streams, while others may allow more. Check the details of your chosen plan to determine the number of devices you can use at the same time.

Q: Can I record Fox Sports content on Fubo?

A: Fubo offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record live TV, including Fox Sports. The amount of storage available for recordings depends on your subscription plan. Make sure to check the details of your plan to see how much content you can record and for how long it will be stored.

With this step-by-step guide and the answers to some common questions, you should now be well-equipped to access Fox Sports on Fubo. Enjoy your favorite sports events and never miss a moment of the action!