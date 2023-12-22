How do I get FOX News on YouTube TV?

How to Access FOX News on YouTube TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. However, some users may wonder how to access FOX News on this platform. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you get FOX News on YouTube TV.

Step 1: Sign up for YouTube TV

If you haven’t already, the first step is to sign up for a YouTube TV subscription. Visit the YouTube TV website and follow the instructions to create an account. YouTube TV offers a free trial period, so you can explore the service before committing to a subscription.

Step 2: Navigate to the Channel Lineup

Once you have signed up and logged in to your YouTube TV account, navigate to the channel lineup. This can usually be found on the homepage or in the menu section of the website or app.

Step 3: Search for FOX News

In the channel lineup, use the search function to find FOX News. Type “FOX News” into the search bar and wait for the results to appear. Click on the FOX News channel to access more information.

Step 4: Add FOX News to your Library

After selecting FOX News, you will be directed to the channel’s page. Here, you will find an option to add the channel to your library. Click on the “Add” or “+ Add to Library” button to include FOX News in your YouTube TV lineup.

Step 5: Enjoy FOX News on YouTube TV

Once you have added FOX News to your library, you can start enjoying the channel’s content. Simply navigate to the “Library” section of YouTube TV, where you will find all the channels you have added. Click on FOX News to start streaming live or recorded content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is FOX News available on YouTube TV in all regions?

A: Yes, FOX News is available on YouTube TV in all regions where the service is offered.

Q: Can I record FOX News shows on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to record FOX News shows and store them in your library for later viewing.

Q: Are there any additional costs to access FOX News on YouTube TV?

A: No, FOX News is included in the base YouTube TV subscription, so there are no additional costs to access the channel.

Q: Can I watch FOX News on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream FOX News on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple users.

In conclusion, accessing FOX News on YouTube TV is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily add FOX News to your YouTube TV library and start enjoying its content. Stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news from FOX News, all within the convenience of the YouTube TV platform.