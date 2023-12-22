How do I get FOX News on Roku?

How to Access FOX News on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its users. One such channel is FOX News, a leading news network known for its comprehensive coverage of current events, politics, and more. If you’re wondering how to get FOX News on your Roku device, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

If you’re new to Roku, start setting up your device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Once your Roku device is up and running, proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Navigate to the Roku Channel Store

Using your Roku remote, navigate to the Roku Channel Store. You can find this option on the Roku home screen. Once you’re in the Channel Store, you’ll have access to a vast selection of channels.

Step 3: Search for FOX News

In the Channel Store, locate the search function and type in “FOX News.” Hit enter, and you’ll be presented with a list of channels related to your search. Look for the official FOX News channel and select it.

Step 4: Add the FOX News channel

After selecting the FOX News channel, you’ll be directed to its details page. Here, you can find more information about the channel, including its description and user reviews. To add the channel to your Roku device, click on the “Add Channel” button.

Step 5: Launch the FOX News channel

Once you’ve successfully added the FOX News channel, return to your Roku home screen. Scroll through your list of channels until you find the FOX News icon. Click on it to launch the channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the FOX News channel free on Roku?

A: Yes, the FOX News channel is free to download and install on Roku devices. However, please note that some content may require a cable or satellite subscription for full access.

Q: Can I watch live FOX News broadcasts on Roku?

A: Yes, the FOX News channel on Roku provides live streaming of their broadcasts, allowing you to stay up-to-date with the latest news in real-time.

Q: Are there any additional features on the FOX News Roku channel?

A: Yes, the FOX News channel on Roku offers additional features such as on-demand video clips, exclusive interviews, and access to popular FOX News shows.

Now that you know how to access FOX News on your Roku device, you can stay informed and engaged with the latest news and updates from around the world. Enjoy the convenience of having FOX News at your fingertips, all from the comfort of your living room.