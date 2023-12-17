How do I get ESPN Plus to work?

How to Troubleshoot ESPN Plus: A Guide to Getting It Up and Running

ESPN Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, and documentaries. However, like any technology, it can sometimes encounter issues that prevent it from working properly. If you’re experiencing difficulties with ESPN Plus, fear not! This article will guide you through some common troubleshooting steps to get it back on track.

1. Check your internet connection: A stable and reliable internet connection is crucial for streaming services like ESPN Plus. Ensure that you have a strong Wi-Fi signal or a wired connection to avoid buffering or playback issues.

2. Update your device and app: Outdated software can often cause compatibility issues. Make sure both your device’s operating system and the ESPN Plus app are up to date. This will ensure you have the latest bug fixes and improvements.

3. Clear cache and cookies: Over time, cached data and cookies can accumulate and interfere with the proper functioning of apps. Clearing them can help resolve any glitches. Go to your device’s settings, find the app manager, locate ESPN Plus, and clear its cache and cookies.

4. Disable VPN or proxy: Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and proxies can sometimes interfere with streaming services. Disable any VPN or proxy you may have enabled and try accessing ESPN Plus again.

5. Restart your device: Sometimes, a simple restart can work wonders. Turn off your device, wait a few seconds, and then turn it back on. This can help resolve minor software glitches that may be affecting ESPN Plus.

FAQ:

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a wide range of sports content, including live events, on-demand shows, and exclusive programming.

Q: How much does ESPN Plus cost?

A: ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. It also offers bundle options with other Disney-owned streaming services.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus allows streaming on up to three devices at the same time, so you can enjoy your favorite sports content on different screens.

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve most issues with ESPN Plus. If the problem persists, contacting ESPN Plus customer support may be the next best step. Now, get back to enjoying your favorite sports events hassle-free!