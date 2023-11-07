How do I get ESPN Plus through Apple TV?

If you’re a sports enthusiast and own an Apple TV, you might be wondering how to access ESPN Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. Fortunately, getting ESPN Plus on your Apple TV is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps.

To begin, make sure you have an active ESPN Plus subscription. If you don’t have one yet, you can easily sign up on the ESPN website. Once you have your subscription, follow these steps to access ESPN Plus on your Apple TV:

1. Turn on your Apple TV and navigate to the home screen.

2. Open the App Store selecting the App Store icon.

3. Use the search function to find the ESPN app. You can either type “ESPN” or use the voice search feature on your Apple TV remote.

4. Once you find the ESPN app, select it and click on the “Get” or “Download” button to install it on your Apple TV.

5. Wait for the app to download and install. This may take a few moments depending on your internet connection speed.

6. Once the installation is complete, locate the ESPN app on your Apple TV home screen and open it.

7. Sign in to your ESPN Plus account using your credentials. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so directly within the app.

8. After signing in, you should have full access to ESPN Plus and its extensive library of sports content.

FAQ:

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN that provides access to live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content.

Q: How much does ESPN Plus cost?

A: ESPN Plus is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on Apple TV without a subscription?

A: No, you need an active ESPN Plus subscription to access its content on Apple TV.

Q: Can I watch live sports events on ESPN Plus?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus offers live streaming of various sports events, including MLB, NHL, UFC, and more.

Q: Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time without any additional fees.

In conclusion, accessing ESPN Plus on your Apple TV is a simple process that involves downloading the ESPN app from the App Store and signing in with your ESPN Plus account. Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll be able to enjoy a wide range of sports content right from the comfort of your living room.