How do I get ESPN+ if I already have Disney Plus?

How to Access ESPN+ with an Existing Disney Plus Subscription

If you’re an avid sports fan and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you may be wondering how to access ESPN+ and enjoy its extensive sports content. Fortunately, the process is quite simple, and we’re here to guide you through it.

Step 1: Verify Your Disney Plus Subscription

Before you can access ESPN+, you need to ensure that your Disney Plus subscription is active and up to date. Log in to your Disney Plus account using your preferred device and confirm that your subscription is active.

Step 2: Visit the ESPN+ Website

Once you’ve confirmed your Disney Plus subscription, open a new browser tab and visit the ESPN+ website. You can find it at www.espnplus.com.

Step 3: Sign In with Your Disney Plus Account

On the ESPN+ website, locate the “Log In” button and click on it. You’ll be prompted to enter your login credentials. Since you already have a Disney Plus subscription, use the same email address and password associated with your Disney Plus account to sign in.

Step 4: Link Your Disney Plus and ESPN+ Accounts

After signing in, you’ll be asked to link your Disney Plus and ESPN+ accounts. This step is crucial to ensure a seamless experience between the two services. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the account linking process.

Step 5: Enjoy ESPN+ Content

Once your accounts are linked, you’re all set to enjoy the vast array of sports content available on ESPN+. From live games and events to exclusive shows and documentaries, ESPN+ offers a comprehensive sports streaming experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is ESPN+ included in my Disney Plus subscription?

A: No, ESPN+ is a separate subscription service and is not included with Disney Plus. However, you can easily access ESPN+ following the steps outlined above.

Q: Can I watch ESPN+ on the Disney Plus app?

A: No, ESPN+ has its own dedicated app and cannot be accessed through the Disney Plus app. You can download the ESPN+ app from your device’s app store.

Q: How much does ESPN+ cost?

A: ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. It also offers bundle options with Disney Plus and Hulu, providing additional savings.

Q: Can I cancel ESPN+ at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your ESPN+ subscription at any time. Simply log in to your ESPN+ account and navigate to the account settings to manage your subscription.

By following these simple steps, you can seamlessly access ESPN+ and enjoy its extensive sports content alongside your existing Disney Plus subscription. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of sports with ESPN+.