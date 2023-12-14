How do I get Disney Plus 18+?

How to Access Disney Plus 18+: A Guide for Mature Audiences

Disney Plus, the popular streaming service known for its family-friendly content, has expanded its offerings to include a selection of mature content for viewers aged 18 and above. This move has been met with excitement from adult audiences who are eager to explore a wider range of entertainment options. If you’re wondering how to access Disney Plus 18+, read on for a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Subscribe to Disney Plus

To access Disney Plus 18+, you must first be a subscriber to the Disney Plus streaming service. Visit the official Disney Plus website and sign up for an account. Choose a subscription plan that suits your needs and complete the registration process.

Step 2: Enable Age Restrictions

Once you have subscribed to Disney Plus, you need to enable age restrictions to gain access to the 18+ content. Log in to your Disney Plus account and navigate to the settings menu. Look for the “Parental Controls” or “Content Restrictions” option and follow the instructions to set an age restriction of 18+.

Step 3: Verify Your Age

Disney Plus requires users to verify their age before granting access to the 18+ content. This is to ensure that only adults can view the mature content. You may be asked to provide identification or complete an age verification process. Follow the instructions provided Disney Plus to complete this step.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What kind of content is available on Disney Plus 18+?

A: Disney Plus 18+ offers a range of mature content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries that are intended for adult audiences.

Q: Is there an additional cost for Disney Plus 18+?

A: No, there is no additional cost for accessing Disney Plus 18+. It is included in your regular Disney Plus subscription.

Q: Can I switch between the regular Disney Plus and Disney Plus 18+?

A: Yes, you can easily switch between the regular Disney Plus and Disney Plus 18+ adjusting the age restrictions in your account settings.

Q: Are there any parental controls available for Disney Plus 18+?

A: Yes, Disney Plus provides robust parental control options that allow parents to restrict access to specific content based on age ratings.

In conclusion, accessing Disney Plus 18+ is a straightforward process that involves subscribing to Disney Plus, enabling age restrictions, and verifying your age. With these steps completed, you can enjoy a diverse range of mature content on the platform. Remember to make use of the parental control options if you have children using the service. Happy streaming!