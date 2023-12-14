How do I get Disney Plus 16+?

How to Access Disney Plus 16+: A Guide for Enthusiastic Viewers

Disney Plus has become a go-to streaming platform for millions of people around the world, offering a vast library of family-friendly content. However, some viewers may be wondering how to access the more mature content available on Disney Plus 16+. In this article, we will guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Disney Plus 16+?

Disney Plus 16+ is a section of the streaming platform that features content with a higher age rating. It includes movies, TV shows, and documentaries that are more suitable for mature audiences, offering a wider range of genres and themes.

How to Get Disney Plus 16+

To access Disney Plus 16+, you need to follow these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to Disney Plus: If you haven’t already, sign up for a Disney Plus subscription. Visit the official Disney Plus website or download the app on your preferred device.

2. Create an Account: Once you have subscribed, create an account providing the necessary information and payment details.

3. Verify Your Age: To access Disney Plus 16+, you need to verify your age. This can be done providing your date of birth during the account creation process.

4. Enable Parental Controls: If you are accessing Disney Plus 16+ on a shared device or want to restrict access to certain content, you can enable parental controls. This feature allows you to set age restrictions and create a PIN to prevent unauthorized access.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I switch between Disney Plus and Disney Plus 16+?

Yes, you can easily switch between the two sections. Simply navigate to the profile settings and select the appropriate age rating preference.

2. Is there an additional cost for Disney Plus 16+?

No, Disney Plus 16+ is included in the standard Disney Plus subscription. There are no additional charges to access the mature content.

3. What kind of content can I expect on Disney Plus 16+?

Disney Plus 16+ offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries that are more suitable for mature audiences. This includes content from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

By following these steps, you can easily access Disney Plus 16+ and enjoy a broader range of content. Remember to verify your age and set up parental controls if needed. Happy streaming!