How do I get CBS on my Roku TV?

How to Stream CBS on Your Roku TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku TV has become increasingly popular among cord-cutters, offering a wide range of streaming options for entertainment enthusiasts. If you’re wondering how to get CBS on your Roku TV, look no further. In this article, we will guide you through the process, ensuring you never miss your favorite CBS shows and live sports events.

Step 1: Set up your Roku TV

Before you can start streaming CBS, make sure your Roku TV is properly set up. Connect your Roku device to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. Ensure your Roku TV is connected to the internet either through Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable.

Step 2: Add the CBS All Access channel

To access CBS content on your Roku TV, you’ll need to add the CBS All Access channel. Press the Home button on your Roku remote to navigate to the Roku home screen. Scroll down and select “Streaming Channels” to open the Channel Store. Search for “CBS All Access” using the search bar or browse through the available channels until you find it. Select the channel and click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku TV.

Step 3: Sign in or subscribe to CBS All Access

Once you have added the CBS All Access channel, launch it from your Roku home screen. If you already have a CBS All Access subscription, select “Sign In” and enter your login credentials. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up directly from your Roku TV selecting “Subscribe” and following the on-screen instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is CBS All Access?

A: CBS All Access is a streaming service that provides on-demand access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as live streaming of CBS channels.

Q: Is CBS All Access free?

A: CBS All Access offers both free and paid subscription options. While some content is available for free, a subscription is required to access the full range of CBS shows and live streaming.

Q: Can I watch live sports on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access allows you to stream live sports events, including NFL games, college basketball, and more. However, please note that availability may vary based on your location.

Q: Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your CBS All Access subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings on the CBS All Access website or contact their customer support for assistance.

Now that you know how to get CBS on your Roku TV, you can enjoy a wide range of CBS content at your fingertips. Whether it’s catching up on your favorite shows or streaming live sports, Roku TV and CBS All Access have got you covered. Happy streaming!