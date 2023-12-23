How do I get CBS if I have sling?

How to Access CBS with Sling: A Comprehensive Guide for Cord-Cutters

In today’s digital age, more and more people are cutting the cord and turning to streaming services for their entertainment needs. Sling TV has emerged as a popular choice, offering a wide range of channels at an affordable price. However, one question that often arises is how to access CBS if you have Sling. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to get CBS with Sling, ensuring you never miss out on your favorite CBS shows and live events.

Step 1: Choose the Right Sling TV Package

Sling TV offers two main packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. CBS is available on Sling Blue, so make sure you subscribe to this package to gain access to the channel.

Step 2: Add the CBS All Access Extra

While Sling Blue provides access to CBS, it may not include all the content available on the CBS network. To unlock a broader range of CBS shows and exclusive content, you can add the CBS All Access Extra package to your Sling TV subscription for an additional fee.

Step 3: Download the CBS App

To fully enjoy CBS content on Sling, download the CBS app on your preferred streaming device. The CBS app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch CBS live with Sling TV?

A: Yes, with Sling Blue, you can watch CBS live, including local CBS affiliates, in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I record CBS shows on Sling TV?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record CBS shows and watch them at your convenience.

Q: Are CBS sports events available on Sling TV?

A: While Sling TV provides access to CBS Sports Network, it does not offer live streaming of CBS Sports events. For CBS Sports events, consider subscribing to CBS All Access or CBS Sports HQ.

In conclusion, accessing CBS with Sling TV is a straightforward process. By choosing the right package, adding the CBS All Access Extra, and downloading the CBS app, you can enjoy a wide range of CBS content on your preferred streaming device. Stay up to date with your favorite shows and never miss out on live events with this comprehensive guide for cord-cutters.