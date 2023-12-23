How do I get CBS All Access?

How to Access CBS All Access: A Step-by-Step Guide

CBS All Access has become a popular streaming service for fans of CBS shows and exclusive content. If you’re wondering how to get CBS All Access, look no further. This article will guide you through the process, step-by-step.

Step 1: Determine Your Device Compatibility

Before subscribing to CBS All Access, ensure that your device is compatible with the streaming service. CBS All Access is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV), and gaming consoles. Check the CBS All Access website for a complete list of compatible devices.

Step 2: Sign Up for CBS All Access

To access CBS All Access, you need to create an account. Visit the CBS All Access website and click on the “Sign Up” button. You will be prompted to enter your personal information, including your name, email address, and password. Choose a subscription plan that suits your needs. CBS All Access offers both ad-supported and ad-free options.

Step 3: Download the CBS All Access App

Once you have signed up for CBS All Access, download the app on your chosen device. Visit your device’s app store and search for “CBS All Access.” Download and install the app.

Step 4: Log In and Start Streaming

Open the CBS All Access app and log in using the account credentials you created during the sign-up process. Once logged in, you can start streaming your favorite CBS shows, exclusive content, and live TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans. The ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your CBS All Access subscription at any time. Simply log in to your account, go to the “Account” section, and select the option to cancel your subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access provides access to live TV in select markets. Check the CBS All Access website to see if live TV is available in your area.

Q: Can I download shows and watch them offline?

A: Yes, CBS All Access allows you to download episodes and movies for offline viewing. This feature is available on the CBS All Access app.

Now that you know how to get CBS All Access, you can enjoy a wide range of CBS content anytime, anywhere. Happy streaming!