How do I get an embed code from Wistia?

How to Obtain an Embed Code from Wistia: A Step-by-Step Guide

Wistia, a popular video hosting platform, offers a seamless way to embed videos on websites and blogs. Embedding videos can enhance user engagement and provide a visually appealing experience for your audience. If you’re wondering how to obtain an embed code from Wistia, look no further. This article will guide you through the process, step-by-step.

Step 1: Sign in to your Wistia Account

To begin, log in to your Wistia account. If you don’t have one, you can easily create a new account on their website.

Step 2: Select the Video

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the video you wish to embed. Click on the video to open it.

Step 3: Locate the Embed Button

On the video page, you’ll find an “Embed & Share” button. Click on it to access the embed options.

Step 4: Customize the Embed Settings

Wistia provides various customization options for your embedded video. You can choose the player color, enable or disable controls, and even add a custom thumbnail. Adjust these settings according to your preferences.

Step 5: Copy the Embed Code

After customizing the settings, you’ll see the embed code generated Wistia. Simply click on the “Copy” button to copy the code to your clipboard.

Step 6: Paste the Embed Code

Finally, navigate to your website or blog editor and paste the embed code in the desired location. Save or publish your changes, and voila! Your Wistia video is now embedded on your website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is an embed code?

A: An embed code is a snippet of HTML code that allows you to display content, such as videos, from one website onto another.

Q: Can I customize the appearance of the embedded video?

A: Yes, Wistia provides several customization options, including player color, controls, and thumbnail selection.

Q: Can I embed Wistia videos on any website?

A: Yes, you can embed Wistia videos on any website or blog that supports HTML code.

Q: Do I need a Wistia account to obtain an embed code?

A: Yes, you need to sign in to your Wistia account to access the embed code for your videos.

Q: Is embedding videos from Wistia free?

A: Wistia offers both free and paid plans. The ability to embed videos is available in both plans, but certain features may be limited in the free version.

Now that you know how to obtain an embed code from Wistia, you can easily showcase your videos on your website or blog. Enhance your content and engage your audience with the power of embedded videos.