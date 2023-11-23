How do I get an Apple screensaver?

If you’re a fan of Apple’s sleek and visually stunning screensavers, you might be wondering how to get them on your own device. Apple offers a range of beautiful screensavers that showcase breathtaking aerial footage of various locations around the world. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of obtaining these screensavers and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Update your operating system

To access Apple’s screensavers, ensure that your device is running the latest version of macOS or tvOS. Screensavers are often included in system updates, so it’s essential to keep your operating system up to date.

Step 2: Customize your screensaver preferences

Once your device is updated, go to the “System Preferences” on macOS or “Settings” on tvOS. From there, select “Desktop & Screen Saver” and navigate to the “Screen Saver” tab. Here, you can choose from a variety of screensavers, including the mesmerizing aerial views captured Apple.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use Apple screensavers on non-Apple devices?

A: Unfortunately, Apple screensavers are exclusive to macOS and tvOS. However, there are third-party applications available that offer similar screensavers for Windows and other operating systems.

Q: Can I add my own photos to the screensaver?

A: Yes, you can! Apple allows you to create a custom screensaver using your own photos. Simply select the “Photo Library” option in the screensaver preferences and choose the desired album or folder.

Q: How often do Apple screensavers change?

A: Apple periodically updates its screensavers, adding new stunning footage to keep your screensaver collection fresh. These updates are often included in system updates, so make sure to check for updates regularly.

In conclusion, getting an Apple screensaver is a simple process that involves updating your operating system and customizing your screensaver preferences. With Apple’s visually captivating screensavers, you can transform your device into a window to breathtaking locations around the world.