How do I get all NFL games on Paramount?

How to Access All NFL Games on Paramount+: A Comprehensive Guide

Paramount+ has become a go-to streaming platform for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of content, including live NFL games. If you’re wondering how to access all NFL games on Paramount+, this article will provide you with a comprehensive guide to ensure you never miss a moment of the action.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and live sports events. Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ is the rebranded version of the platform, providing users with an enhanced streaming experience.

How to Get All NFL Games on Paramount+

To access all NFL games on Paramount+, follow these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to Paramount+: Visit the Paramount+ website or download the app on your preferred device. Choose a subscription plan that suits your needs and sign up for an account.

2. Choose a Live TV Plan: Paramount+ offers two subscription options: the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. The Premium Plan includes live TV, allowing you to watch NFL games as they happen.

3. Access NFL Games: Once you have subscribed and chosen a live TV plan, you can access NFL games navigating to the “Sports” section on the Paramount+ app or website. Look for the NFL games schedule or search for specific games using the search bar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Paramount+ for free?

A: No, Paramount+ is a subscription-based service, and you will need to choose a subscription plan to access NFL games.

Q: Are all NFL games available on Paramount+?

A: While Paramount+ offers a wide selection of NFL games, it may not have every single game due to broadcasting rights and regional restrictions. However, it provides coverage for a significant number of games throughout the season.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Paramount+ outside of the United States?

A: The availability of NFL games on Paramount+ may vary depending on your location. Some games may be subject to regional restrictions, so it’s advisable to check the local availability in your country.

In conclusion, Paramount+ is a fantastic streaming platform for NFL fans, offering live coverage of a wide range of games. By subscribing to Paramount+ and choosing a live TV plan, you can enjoy all the thrilling moments of the NFL season right at your fingertips.