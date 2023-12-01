How do I get adult shows on Disney Plus?

How to Access Adult Shows on Disney Plus: A Step-by-Step Guide

Disney Plus has become a go-to streaming platform for families and fans of all ages, offering a vast library of beloved Disney classics, Marvel superhero adventures, and Star Wars sagas. However, some viewers may be wondering if there is a way to access adult-oriented content on this family-friendly platform. In this article, we will explore how you can enjoy adult shows on Disney Plus and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Enable Parental Controls

Disney Plus offers robust parental control features that allow you to customize the content available to different profiles. To access adult shows, you need to ensure that your profile has the appropriate settings. Simply go to your account settings, select the profile you want to modify, and enable the “Adult Content” option.

Step 2: Create a Separate Profile

If you share your Disney Plus account with family members, it’s a good idea to create a separate profile specifically for adult-oriented content. This way, you can easily switch between profiles depending on your viewing preferences.

Step 3: Explore the Star Channel

Disney Plus recently introduced the Star channel, which offers a wide range of adult-oriented content from Disney-owned properties like Hulu, FX, and 20th Century Studios. To access the Star channel, simply click on the dedicated tab on the Disney Plus homepage or scroll through the “Star” category.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Star channel?

A: The Star channel is a new addition to Disney Plus that provides access to adult-oriented content from various Disney-owned properties.

Q: Can I watch R-rated movies on Disney Plus?

A: Yes, with the introduction of the Star channel, Disney Plus now offers a selection of R-rated movies and adult-oriented shows.

Q: Are there any additional costs to access the Star channel?

A: No, the Star channel is included in your existing Disney Plus subscription at no extra cost.

Q: Can I restrict access to the Star channel?

A: Yes, Disney Plus allows you to enable parental controls and restrict access to the Star channel creating separate profiles with different content settings.

In conclusion, accessing adult shows on Disney Plus is possible enabling parental controls, creating separate profiles, and exploring the newly introduced Star channel. With these steps, viewers can enjoy a wider range of content while still maintaining a family-friendly experience.